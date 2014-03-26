Hometime Hoot: The Firies On The Newtown Prairie Have A Laugh

G’day and welcome to Hometime Hoot, our daily moment on the way home designed to give you a laugh and a little fresh air.

Did you hear about the two water buffalo who escaped from a TV commercial shoot for Samsung yesterday and ran down King Street in Newtown .

Today the Korean electronics supplier’s ad agency, Cheil, apologised for the incident, but hats off to the lads from Newtown fire station for their message.

And hit tip to Pilu at Freshwater sommelier Tim Watkins, who spotted it.

Safe trip home and see you tomorrow.

