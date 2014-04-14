Hometime Hoot: The English Cricket Team Is Secretly Trialling New Batsman To Improve Its Ashes Chances

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge plays cricket in New Zealand.

Following their 5-0 Ashes drubbing in Australia last summer, the retirement of Graeme Swann, and dropping Kevin Pietersen as it sought to reinvigorate the side, the English cricket team is on the hunt for new batsmen.

Business Insider has discovered they are currently holding secret trials of potential openers and all-rounders in New Zealand under the watchful eye of Kiwi great Richard Hadlee and former New Zealand batswoman Debbie Hockley.

BI can reveal exclusively the names of this lethal combination: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge who is seen here letting a full-length medium pacer from Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, pass outside the off stump.

Anyone who can bat in high heels is bound to have a higher average than Joe Root.

Kate and William faced off against each other, with him sending down a beamer that had her ducking, softening up his wife before striking off stump. She belted him to mid off before leaving the next couple of deliveries and retiring.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, bowls under the watchful eye of Sir Richard Hadlee, ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 Ambassador. Photo by Joseph Johnson/Getty.

Prince William revealed that if he needs a second job, he may have a promising career in the IPL ahead after dispatching several balls from Christchurch schoolchildren to the boundary. But he also had an insight into how it felt for Mitchell Johnson during The Ashes when he sent down several deliveries to the schoolchildren.

Next year will be busy for the English team, with the ICC Cricket World Cup being hosted jointly by Australia and New Zealand in February and March 2015, before Australia heads to England to defend the Ashes later in the year.

Meanwhile, the Royal couple head to Sydney on Wednesday after their 10-day tour of New Zealand.

This is how it’s done, Alistair Cook… Prince William goes the slog. Photo Joseph Johnson/Getty.

