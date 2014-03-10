Hometime Hoot: See Behind The Scenes At The Opening Ceremony As Australia's Paralympians Compete In Sochi

G’day and welcome to Hometime Hoot, Business Insider’s daily post to help you unwind on the way home from work.

The Paralympics are on in Sochi, with Australia sending 11 athletes, but like their Olympic collagues, they’re having a tough time getting to the podium.

First up, opening ceremony flag bearer Cameron Rahles-Rahbula, competing in his fourth and final games crashed in downhill training in Sochi last Wednesday, damaging his (one and only) leg enough to rule him out of competition. You’ll see him in the clip below looking a little banged up. We wish him well.

Meanwhile team mates Toby Kane and Mitchell Gourley both crashed out in the men’s Super-G, and Kane placed sixth in the downhill.

In the women’s Super-G tonight Melissa Perrine and guide Andrew Bor are a good medal change after coming fourth in the Downhill on Saturday. Then Gourley and Kane return on Tuesday for the Super Combined (Super-G run in the morning and slalom in the afternoon.

Here’s a clip of the team taking part in the Opening Ceremony on Saturday morning. The team black armbands to remember fellow athlete Matthew Robinson, the world No.1 in his snowboarding class, who died last month in a race crash in Spain. Tragedy and triumph are fierce competitors too.

Go the green and gold!

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

If you find anything fun to share with your fellow readers, I’m on Twitter: @simonthomsen

Safe trip home. We’ll see you tomorrow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.