Hometime Hoot: Russian Olympic Skater Channels His Inner Shane Warne To Pony

So what do you think of the Sochi Olympics so far?

If you’re one of the few who missed it, check out this wonderful moment when a rival coach stepped in to help a cross-country skier with a broken ski to finish the race.

Evgeni Plushenko struts his stuff in Sochi. Photo Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Today’s hoot is just silly, yet Olympics-related. Figure skater Evgeni Plushenko is Russia’s Cathy Freeman. The nation’s hopes ride on his shoulders. He won gold in 2006 and in the teams event at Sochi, to add to silver in 2002, 2010 and 2014, making him the most successful figure skater of all time.

At 31, these will be his last Olympics, because his injury-plagued body, which has been rebuild almost as much as Robocop, is betraying him. Just over 12 months ago, he had a spinal disk replaced and his back is giving him trouble now, making his achievements at these Games even more remarkable.

He’s had his moments with the authorities too, and essentially got a wild card, thanks to his status, to compete at Sochi. His last appearance is at 2am (AEST) on Valentine’s Day in the short program.

Figure skaters love a bit of flamboyance, and Plushenko loves exhibition routines, as the following Chippendale-esque (or is it Warnie dancing in his undies again?) performance, dating from 2006 demonstrates. The original accompaniment to his performance was Sex Bomb by Tom Jones, but Brian Floyd has mashed it with the raunchy 90s track Pony.

Watch it below, then hang around. Brian likes adding Pony as a soundtrack to everything and the dog show version is pretty funny too.

