Hometime Hoot: One Dad's Saturday Mornings With His Dancing Daughter

Simon Thomsen

G’day and welcome to Hometime Hoot, BI’s daily unwind moment as you head home from work.

On Saturday, the family logistics began with the start of winter spot: one child at footy on one side of town, another at netball on the other, so we have some sympathy for this 38-year-old US father of two, who recorded clips of his four-year-old daughter, pumping herself up to music of her choosing, before he takes her off to dance class on a Saturday morning.

Did took snippets every Saturday for 3 months and this is the result.

It looks eerily familiar.

Safe trip home and see you tomorrow.

