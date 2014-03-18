Hometime Hoot: Now That Your St Patrick's Day Hangover Has Cleared Up, Here's An Ad For Ireland That Will Make You Homesick

G’day and welcome to Hometime Hoot, Business Insider’s daily post to help you unwind on the way home from work.

Are you still looking at the grass, seeing it’s green and thinking that’s a tribute to the Irish? Probably time to put down that Guinness.

We watched this video for Ireland and we’re convinced. We want to go there now, although being Aussies we have our doubts about Ireland’s claim to the longest coastal drive in the world.

And we’re not sure why the chose music by an American as the soundtrack, but I suppose Dirty Old Town by The Pogues didn’t quite capture the vibe.

Safe trip home and see you tomorrow.

