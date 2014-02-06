Hometime Hoot: Note To Alan Joyce, Try Grasshoppers For Your Next Budget Airline

G’day and welcome to Hometime Hoot, Business Insider’s new daily post to help you unwind on the way home from work. We post something quirky daily to hopefully give you a laugh and help clear your head from the day’s facts and figures.

If you find anything fun to share with your fellow readers, I’m on Twitter: @simonthomsen.

Today’s hoot is a sweet little animation by Wayne Unten, titled The Golden Age of Insect Aviation: The Great Grasshoppers – a sort of Biggles meets Jiminy Cricket.

Wayne, who worked on the hit movie Frozen explains he shot the grasshopper on his iPhone while taking his kids to the playground. Just add imagination and you have magic. Apparently it’s been such a hit since he posted it on Monday, he’s now planning a series to raise money for UNICEF.

