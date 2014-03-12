Hometime Hoot: Never Mind Kissing Strangers, Try Dancing With Them

G’day & welcome to Hometime Hoot – something to lighten your day on the way home from work, which if you live in Sydney, you’ll need, because it’s chaos out there after the Barangaroo fire

, which has shut down the north-western corner of the CBD.

The other big news of the day has been the viral video of 20 strangers kissing, which turned out to be a marketing ploy for a clothing company.

So how do we top that?

Well, a video featuring a guy from Utah who supposedly lost a bet with his brother and had to spend 30 minutes dancing on a traffic island in the middle of the city. It wasn’t long before a woman joined him and they danced together for quite a long time and seemed to have plenty of fun (now there’s a handy tip for meeting women, guys).

And then a couple more joined them.

So if you’re stuck in traffic tonight, perhaps you should stand on a street corner and dance to pass the time…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Safe trip home. Hang in there Sydneysiders. See you tomorrow.

