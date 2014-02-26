Hometime Hoot: Move Over Yo-Yo Ma, These Hot Young Cellists Are Rock Stars

G’day and welcome to Hometime Hoot, Business Insider’s daily post to help you unwind on the way home from work.

Kick back and listen to Croatian cellists Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser, who go by the moniker 2CELLOS. They first hit the radar in three years ago with a cover of Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” and they also belt out a mean Nirvana, alongside the Bach and Vivaldi.

But their latest clip, a cover of AC/DC’s Thunderstruck, has gone insane, racking up 1 million viewers a day and already topping 5 million views.

They seriously rock. Watch the horsehair on their bows fly and hang around for the priceless looks at the end of the clip.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

If you find anything fun to share with your fellow readers, I’m on Twitter: @simonthomsen

Safe trip home and see you tomorrow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.