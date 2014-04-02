Hometime Hoot: Move Over Qantas Kids, Here Come The Lion King Virgins

G’day and welcome to Hometime Hoot, Business Insider’s chillax moment as you head home from work.

Music is such an interesting part of corporate life, from the company jingle to the elevator muzak. And part of the appeal of Qantas is those gorgeous kids in white singing Peter Allen.

Now this is probably a little bit of ambush marketing by Disney to promote its show, The Lion King, but when the cast start singing, it sounds pretty good on this Virgin flight, although at the end, it looks like not all the passengers were impressed.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Safe trip home. Sing loudly. See you tomorrow.

