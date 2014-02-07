Hometime Hoot: Listen To The Music Track Written For Winter Olympian 'Chumpy' Pullin To Inspire Him To Gold

G’day and welcome to Hometime Hoot, Business Insider’s daily post to help you unwind on the way home from work.

First up today, we know it’s serious, but even as a non-geek, we thought colleague Liz Tay’s piece on the $1.5 billion unknown Australian software company, Atlassian, is absolutely fascinating.

Read The Untold Story here.

Today’s hoot is a bit of musical inspiration. The Sochi™ Winter™ Olympics™ kick off this weekend and Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin, who’ll be carrying the Australian flag at the opening ceremony, is a good medal chance in the snowboarding, having been World Champion in 2011 and 2013.

Pullin’s sponsor, Samsung, commissioned Brisbane DJ Sampology to write a music track to inspire the Olympian before his races. The story of that collaboration (with plenty of Samsung product placement) is below.

You can hear the whole track here on Soundcloud.

Go Chumpy! Go Australia! Show us what you can do.

Have a great weekend.

