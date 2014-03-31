Hometime Hoot: Just Remember It's April Fools Day Tomorrow

G’day and welcome to Hometime Hoot, Business Insider’s way to help you unwind on the way home from work.

Tomorrow is April 1. Remember that when you pick up the paper or listen to radio tomorrow morning.

Business Insider won’t be drinking the Kool-Aid, so you can trust what we say tomorrow, but here’s one of our favourite moments, from Australian TV 45 years ago – the time when the spaghetti worm threatened the spaghetti crop in the Grampians.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Safe trip home. We’ll see you tomorrow.

