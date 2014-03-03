Hometime Hoot: Is Travis The New Farinelli Or Freni?

G’day and welcome to Hometime Hoot, Business Insider’s daily post to help you unwind on the way home from work.

Travis Pratt’s girlfriend dobbed him in for America’s Got Talent.

There’s a surprise in store for all when he sings. Turns out he’s an opera buff, but the piece he sings is the biggest surprise. We don’t want to spoil things, but the headline hints at his talent.

Hang around until the very end of the clip, because the surprises keep on coming.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

If you find anything fun to share with your fellow readers, I’m on Twitter: @simonthomsen

Safe trip home and we’ll see you tomorrow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.