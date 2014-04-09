Hometime Hoot: Is This The Best April Fool's Prank Of All Time?

G’day and welcome to Hometime Hoot, BI’s daily chillax as you head home from the office.

We know April 1 was a week ago, but this is simply a good old-fashioned gotcha by uni students on their professor, who insists that if a mobile phone rings during class, it must be answered on speaker.

The fact that nearly 20 million people have already watched it on Youtube in just five days suggests you might not want to try it next year.

Safe trip home. See you tomorrow.

