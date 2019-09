G’day and welcome to Hometime Hoot, BI’s unwind moment as you head home from work.

Games of Thrones fan? Then you’re in for a treat. Here’s the opening theme, with a bunch of goats and sheep singing along. There’s nothing more to say

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Safe trip home. See you tomorrow.

(Hat-tip Luke Hopewell).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.