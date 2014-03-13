Hometime Hoot: Here's 10 Minutes Of Musical Beauty In A World That At Times Seems Pitch Dark

G’day and welcome to Hometime Hoot, our end-of-the-day moment that brings a little joy and relief from the daily grind as you head home.

We have to confess we feeling devastated, deflated and a touch angry after discovering that Daniel Morcombe’s killer, who was found guilty today in a Brisbane Court, is a lifelong monster.

You’ll find the details here, but should warn you that they’re deeply distressing.

Music is such a wonderful balm for the soul and so we’ve turned to this clip from the atmospheric Icelandic band Sigur Ros, which brings joy to our heart.

The song, Svefn-g-englar, released in 1999, is an Icelandic pun meaning sleep angels. The video features teenagers with downs syndrome in a beautiful dance that often leads to happy tears when we watch it. It ends with a kiss far more exquisite than that silly viral video for a clothing company currently doing the rounds.

We hope you like it too.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Safe trip home. See you tomorrow, hopefully for a brighter, more beautiful day.

