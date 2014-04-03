Hometime Hoot: Feeling Just Fine - This Young Aussie Band Is Taking On The World

G’day and welcome to Hometime Hoot, Business Insider’s daily relax on the way home from work.

Today, pop the headphones on and have a listen to The Preatures, the second generation of the Manfredi family to nourish our soul.

Izzi Manfredi, lead singer, formed the band four years ago and has already been making a huge splash in the US, as well as making Triple J’s Hottest 100.

Her dad, Stefano, is one of Sydney’s finest chefs, running the Italian restaurants Balla at The Star, and Bells at Kilcare on the Central Coast. He loves his music too.

Sit back and enjoy.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Safe trip home, see you tomorrow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.