Hometime Hoot: Everyone Is Chatting With The British PM & US President

G’day and welcome to Hometime Hoot, Business Insider’s daily post to help you unwind on the way home from work.

Take it away Twitter, especially you Professor X. We wish you were running the free world.

Sometimes twitter is the greatest. pic.twitter.com/1tKxRSSnQu — alice (@ricep0d) March 6, 2014

That’s right, Patrick Stewart, aka Capt Picard, just took the mickey out of the British PM and Barack Obama. Priceless.

If you find anything fun to share with your fellow readers, I’m on Twitter: @simonthomsen

Safe trip home and we’ll see you tomorrow.

