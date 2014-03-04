Hometime Hoot: Even The Most Horrific Game Of Thrones Moments Are Funny With Benny Hill Music

G’day and welcome to Hometime Hoot, Business Insider’s daily post to help you unwind on the way home from work.

SPOILER ALERT: if you’re a little bit behind in your Game of Thrones viewing, then best avoid today’s hoot. It’s a moment known as the red wedding and when it screened last year, it sent shockwaves through fans around the globe (although those who’d actually read George RR Martin’s books knew what was coming and assumed the brace position).

So here’s an extraordinary example of how important music is to setting the scene. A wise guy has set this blood-curdling moment to the theme from that lascivious old English comic Benny Hill.

We couldn’t help it: laughter is coming.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

If you find anything fun to share with your fellow readers, I’m on Twitter: @simonthomsen

Safe trip home and we’ll see you tomorrow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.