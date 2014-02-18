Hometime Hoot: Clients From Hell Give Irish Kids A Healthy Chance

G’day and welcome to Hometime Hoot, Business Insider’s daily post to help you unwind on the way home from work.

How was your day? Clients driving you up the wall again?

Well, last year, a group of advertising creative and designer types from Ireland, who’d had a gutful of inane feedback from clients banded together to produce a series of A3 posters featuring the worst comments they’d had.

We’re talking stuff like:

“The target audience is males and females aged zero and up.”

“I’ll know what I like when I see it.”

and

“Could you make the invisible germs more visible.”

They called themselves Sharp Suits and held a little exhibition in Dublin last November and sold prints of the posters for €10 (A$15) each, donating the money to Temple Street Children’s Hospital. It was such a smash hit they had to call a halt to sales, but thankfully their magic lives on.

Here’s a sample.

You can see the rest of the posters here.

If you find anything fun to share with your fellow readers, I’m on Twitter: @simonthomsen

Safe trip home and see you tomorrow.

