Hometime Hoot: Another Music Great Is Gone. Vale Paco de Lucia

G’day and welcome to Hometime Hoot, Business Insider’s daily post to help you unwind on the way home from work.

More music today, but this time tinged with sadness.

Paco de Lucia, the great flamenco guitarist who reinvented and revitalised this passionate Spanish art, taking it to a global audience, died on Tuesday, aged 66, while holidaying in Mexico.

While BI grew up listening to The Angels, we also loved the Spaniard’s virtuosic playing with fellow guitarists John McLaughlin and Al DiMeola.

Paco de Lucia’s 1970s album, Entre Dos Aguas, remains a classic, and if you can find his rendition of Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez, you’ll love it.

For now, we hope you have a long ride home, because here’s 70 minutes of bliss by the trio at one of their concerts. Watch the fingers fly and enjoy. Farewell and thank you Paco de Lucia.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

If you find anything fun to share with your fellow readers, I’m on Twitter: @simonthomsen

Safe trip home and see you tomorrow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.