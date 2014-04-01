Hometime Hoot: A Burger By Drone? We Wish It Wasn't April 1

G’day and welcome to Hometime Hoot, Business Insider’s way to help you unwind on the way home from work.

So how was your April Fool’s Day? Get sucked in?

Among the jokes that caught our eye was a fake restaurant review with all the trendiest things in the world happening, right down to peeing on a lemon tree, Vegemite launching an energy drink, a Sydney PR company saying they’d won the contract to do PR for North Korea, and Andrew Bolt joining The Project to replace Charlie Pickering.

But the one we enjoyed the most – if only because we wish it was true – was this Melbourne burger joint’s plan:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Safe trip home and see you tomorrow.

