Hometalk Completely Relaunches Its Site And Now Has 100,000 Users Talking About Their Homes

Hometalk, founded in March 2011 by Yaron Ben Shaul, has completely relaunched its site and now has more than 100,000 users.It’s a social network for people who have homes on their brains. Users can swap photos, ideas and solutions to home-based problems. They can also search for local contractors in its “professionals” section.



Apparently people are pretty into talking about their homes. Matt Shampine, HomeTalk’s VP of Business Development, says HomeTalk’s Facebook community has over 376,000 members. Do It Yourself articles on Hometalk have high engagement too.

“Everything about the home is very important and close to individuals,” says Shampine. “They invest a lot of time and money into their projects. DIY is very big right now. Considering the economy, a lot of people in America are looking for creative ways to make their homes better without spending a ton of money.”

Shampine says the redesign helps communication and discovery flow more easily on the site. Instead of “friending’ people on the site you can now “follow” people on Hometalk. Clipboards have also been added so photos and stories can be saved for inspiration later, like Pinterest. Shampine says 80% of HomeTalk’s posts have photos.

Next, Hometalk will be rolling out iPhone and iPad apps. “Our objective is to make Hometalk the best place to find contractors and help you with your home,” says Shampine. “We’ll be rolling out some really awesome features for this soon.”

Here’s what the redesign looks like.

