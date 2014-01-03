You Can Learn A Lot About People Based On Their Homescreens

It’s a new year, so that means a new homescreen for some people.
Some people like organised chaos, while others organise their apps by colour. It’s also cool to see which apps people find useful. Here are some of our favourites. You can also check out some others via the hashtag #homescreen2014.
Matt Galligan, co-founder of Circa, seems to be quite the productive person.
My 2014 home screen. What’s on yours? pic.twitter.com/A9Y6Eb5bsX
— Matt Galligan (@mg) January 2, 2014
McGaber, co-founder at c5me, loves organised chaos.
Organised chaos #homescreen2014 pic.twitter.com/k3KoY53a1d
— McGaber ✈ (@McGaber) January 2, 2014
Brit Morin, founder at Brit & Co, apparently likes red apps.
Seeing as this is now a thing – my #homescreen2014 where I’m organising apps based on colour hue pic.twitter.com/8L9GU6ZG4i
— Ronan Flynn (@flynnduism)
Interestingly, I tend to use red apps most frequently. And who would think I have 2 @Yahoo apps? #homescreen2014 pic.twitter.com/7GFn1cZXYp
— Brit Morin (@brit) January 2, 2014
Justin Edmund, the guy who designs the pins at Pinterest, seems to love music and photography.
Oh are we doing homescreens now? Ok. #homescreen2014 pic.twitter.com/a5ExTzd80Z
— Justin Edmund (@jedmund) January 2, 2014
If you leave broadcast journalist Natalie Wardel a voicemail, don’t expect her to listen to it.
#homescreen2014 aka please don’t ever leave me a voicemail pic.twitter.com/z7iKBzN1RI
— Natalie (@nataliewardel) January 2, 2014
Jake Wharton, a developer of Square, seems to love simplicity.
Why not… #homescreen2014 pic.twitter.com/rKUA0Dhh7H
— Jake Wharton (@JakeWharton) January 2, 2014
Yahoo engineer Jean-Baptiste seems to prefer Google over Yahoo.
