You Can Learn A Lot About People Based On Their Homescreens

Megan Rose Dickey

It’s a new year, so that means a new homescreen for some people.

Some people like organised chaos, while others organise their apps by colour. It’s also cool to see which apps people find useful. Here are some of our favourites. You can also check out some others via the hashtag #homescreen2014.

Matt Galligan, co-founder of Circa, seems to be quite the productive person.


McGaber, co-founder at c5me, loves organised chaos.

Brit Morin, founder at Brit & Co, apparently likes red apps.

Justin Edmund, the guy who designs the pins at Pinterest, seems to love music and photography.

If you leave broadcast journalist Natalie Wardel a voicemail, don’t expect her to listen to it.

Jake Wharton, a developer of Square, seems to love simplicity.

Yahoo engineer Jean-Baptiste seems to prefer Google over Yahoo.

