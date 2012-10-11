7 Homes With Unbelievable Views Of U.S. Landmarks

Photo: Zillow
Some people prefer mountain views, others sprawling plains or oceanfront. But for a special subset of properties, the preferred views are of postcard-worthy landmarks.From coast to coast, and a few places in-between, we’re showcasing homes with views of U.S. landmarks—no family vacation required.
10 West St Apt 36E, New York NY
Price: $5.1 million
The lovely lady in green stands beckoning visitors from all over into New York City's Harbor. A gift from the French, she is easily one of the most iconic landmarks in the U.S.
Any home with a view of Lady Liberty is bound to be one with spectacular water and skyline views as well, and undoubtedly on the more expensive side. For example, this Manhattan apartment is located in the Ritz Carlton and spans 2,722 square feet of space with views from nearly every angle.
1451 Belmont St. NW, Washington DC
Price: $385,500
The tall spire of the Washington Monument was constructed between 1848 and 1884 as a tribute to President George Washington's leadership during the Revolutionary War.
Glimpses of the gleaming marble structure can be seen from this Columbia Heights apartment deck. The DC apartment is a 1-bedroom, 1-bath and includes a gas fireplace and open kitchen with granite countertops.
1523 S 10th St, Saint Louis MO
Price: $69,000
The tallest monument in the U.S. and tallest structure in Missouri, the Gateway Arch memorializes the westward expansion of the 1800s.
Glimpse at the architectural structure from this brick condo for sale. The industrial-styled space has 1 bedroom and 1 bath in a 924-square-foot space. The building is in the historic La Salle neighbourhood and within walking distance to the St. Louis' farmers market and restaurants.
24006 S Rockerville Rd, Rapid City SD
Price: $1.4 million
Mount Rushmore originally was supposed to hold the entire bodies of Presidents Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln and Roosevelt, but as construction continued through the Great Depression, funds became limited and it was decided that faces were enough.
The listing photo from this Rapid City home may not present the clearest picture of the faces on the mountain, but with a little squinting you can make out the presidents.The home has 158 acres backing up to the Black Hills. The 2,632-square-foot home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and was recently updated.
Dean Martin Dr #B, Las Vegas NV
Price: $644,600
It's not the real pyramid or Eiffel Tower, but in the middle of the Southwest, this is as close as you can get. The Strip is full of miniature landmarks, and most of them, and their bright lights, can be viewed from this Las Vegas condo for sale.
The 1,652-square-foot modern space has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and access to the building's many amenities.
520 El Camino Del Mar, San Francisco CA
Price: $7 million
Undoubtedly one of the most famous bridges in the U.S., and perhaps the world, the Golden Gate Bridge is an iconic symbol of California's Bay Area.
San Francisco real estate is already notoriously expensive, and a spacious home with ocean and Golden Gate views is even more so. This 4,840-square-foot home was built for entertaining with a large living room with view windows, fireplace and large deck with heaters for those foggy San Fran days.
Price: $2.45 million
The Space Needle was one of the main attractions at Seattle's hosting of the World's Fair in 1962. It remains one of the prime tourist attractions in the Emerald City.
This three-level custom home stands out among the usual historic and classic homes in Seattle's East Queen Anne neighbourhood. The 6-bedroom home has deluxe features like bronze fountains in the stairwell, a blown-glass solar system light fixture and tiers of terraces all with views of downtown and the Needle.
