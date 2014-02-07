FOR SALE: 14 Mansions With Insanely Luxurious Bathrooms

Paige Cooperstein
Bathroom Harbor Point FloridaEstately

If your home is your castle, the bathroom undoubtedly holds the throne.

Since people spend, on average, a year and a half of their lives in the bathroom, it should be a nice place to be, especially if you’re plunking down a million or more for your house.

The experts at the real estate listing site Estately helped us find the homes on the market right now with the most luxurious bathrooms you can imagine. We’re talking everything from sitting rooms equipped with flatscreen TVs to marble statues and golden fixtures. By far, California plays home to some of the most extravagant loos across the country.

This cool bathroom fits into its Western locale.

Address: 6427 East El Sendero Road, Carefree, Arizona

Price: $2.2 million

As seen on HGTV, this remodeled home takes advantage of its western location. It sits on a totally private 3.6 acre hillside and affords great views of the Black Mountain through its floor-to-ceiling windows.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52e925ae6bb3f7f93d33b5e7-800-533/bathroom%20el%20sendero%20road%20arizona.jpg' alt='Bathroom El Sendero Road Arizona' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately

Lounge in this bathroom fit for Southern belles and gents.

Address: 423 Seneca Road, Great Falls, Virginia

Price: $5.2 million

This stately, 12,000-square-foot manor home is perfect for those who crave the Southern lifestyle. It's full of colonial architectural detail and has a master bathroom equipped with a steam room and steam shower.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52e927546bb3f7f74633b5db-800-494/bathroom%20seneca%20road%20virginia.jpg' alt='Bathroom Seneca Road Virginia' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately

Enjoy a restroom in the style of the Old Masters.

Address: 319 Atlantic Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, Florida

Price: $US7.9 million

Located in the heart of Sunny Isles, this 8,550-square foot home boasts 30-foot fresco ceilings painted by a European artist. The Italianate details carry through the rest of the house with a front entrance that features a courtyard and cypress landscaping.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52e92583ecad04953299e8a0-800-529/bathroom%20atlantic%20ave%20florida.jpg' alt='Bathroom Atlantic Ave Florida' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately

Here's a water closet with waterfront access.

Address: 22 Harbor Point, Key Biscayne, Florida

Price: $US18.5 million

Sitting on Key Biscayne's only private road, this Mediterranean estate has six spacious bathrooms with gilt finishing and its own outdoor access to the water.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52e926576da811e0246a4c94-800-528/bathroom%20harbor%20point%20florida.jpg' alt='Bathroom Harbor Point Florida' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately

You'd be surprised to find this modern loo in an old-fashioned home.

Address: 2009 La Mesa Drive, Santa Monica, California

Price: $18.9 million

This house may be an old-world Tudor on the outside, but inside, it's quite modern. Recently remodeled, it's full of artistic touches like this freestanding bathtub enclosed in a glass shower space.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52e926a16bb3f7e84133b5de-800-528/bathroom%20la%20mesa%20drive%20california.jpg' alt='Bathroom La Mesa Drive California' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately

Enjoy a bathroom with the marble touch.

Address: 119 Furlong Lane, Bradbury, California

Price: $US19.8 million

This 16,000-square-foot Mediterranean mansion has seven bedrooms, all of them master's suites. It's full of marble work, including in the property's 10 bathrooms.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52e92647ecad04e83799e8a4-800-526/bathroom%20furlong%20lane%20california.jpg' alt='Bathroom Furlong Lane California' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately

Treat yourself to a bathroom that's furnished like a spa.

Address: 490 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, Georgia

Price: $US19.9 million

This 13-bathroom house comes complete with fountains and spas. With two gyms and a wellness center also on the property, it's good there are so many relaxing bathrooms to choose from, all decorated in calming mosaic designs.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52e927426bb3f7334333b5dd-800-531/bathroom%20paces%20ferry%20georgia.jpg' alt='Bathroom Paces Ferry Georgia' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately

Enjoy a bathroom with vintage flair.

Address: 2150 South Highway A1A, Vero Beach, Florida

Price: $19.9 million

The Palazzo di Mare combines dramatic Italian architecture with 1920s Americana. The 23,000-square foot oceanfront property includes stained glass inspired by 'The Great Gatsby,' plus his- and hers- master baths.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52e9266d69bedd551b5b3f9a-800-529/bathroom%20highway%20a1a%20florida.jpg' alt='Bathroom Highway A1A Florida' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately

This bathroom is as cozy as your living room.

Address: 91 Isabella Ave, Atherton, California

Price: $21.8 million

This French residence has custom marble floors throughout, including in the 11 bathrooms. This bathroom also has a skylight over the tub with a trellis garden, a flatscreen TV and a cozy sitting area in the back.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52e9267fecad04363799e8a7-800-531/bathroom%20isabella%20ave%20california.jpg' alt='Bathroom Isabella Ave California' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately

Here's a bathroom with a view.

Address: 2475 South Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, California

Price: $21.9 million

The master bath in this 6-bedroom house comes with a separate shower, spa tub and extra large dual closets.Plus, its biggest selling point: a stunning view of the home's private cove.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52e925986da811d8246a4c94-800-487/bathroom%20coast%20highway%20california.jpg' alt='Bathroom Coast Highway California' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately

This bathroom is built like an ancient bathhouse.

Address: 330 South Mapleton Drive, Los Angeles, California

Price: $US24.25 million

This Grecian mansion in the Holmby Hills neighbourhood boasts 14 bathrooms, including his- and hers- in the master suite. The 1.3-acre estate has been featured in over 50 photo, TV and film shoots.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52e9328beab8ea796433b5e4-800-600/bathroom-mapleton-drive-california.jpg' alt='Bathroom Mapleton Drive California' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately

You'll find this modern bathroom in a tropical paradise.

Address: Carmel, Monterey County, California

Price: $36 million

Designed by contemporary interior designer Ron Mann, it's no wonder this home has a sleek modern feel that extends to its six bathrooms. Tres Paraguas sits on a five-acre hilltop that makes it feel like it exists in its own tropical universe.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52e92724eab8ea1e4233b5db-800-600/bathroom%20monterey%20county%20california.jpg' alt='Bathroom Monterey County California' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately

This is a wine-lover's bathroom.

Address: 10 Serenity Lane, Alamo, California

Price: $US42 million

This 101-acre estate includes 13 bathrooms. The whole house has hard wood floors with sprawling views of the land, including a vineyard. This rustic bathroom echoes the spirit of a fine California vintner.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52e92763ecad04553f99e8a0-800-569/bathroom%20serenity%20lane%20california.jpg' alt='Bathroom Serenity Lane California' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately

This baroque bathroom sits on a classic California landscape.

Address: 7292 Exotic Gardens Drive, Cambria, California

Price: $58 million

This 80-acre equestrian property has 12 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. It also has extensive gardens and 180-degree unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean and surrounding vineyards, even from this baroque bathroom.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52e925c16bb3f7e94133b5db-800-497/bathroom%20exotic%20gardens%20california.jpg' alt='Bathroom Exotic Gardens California' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately

