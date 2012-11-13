10 Gigantic Walk-In Closets You Could Practically Live In

Meredith Galante
napa valley closet

Photo: via James List

One of the biggest perks of living in a luxury home is the walk-in closet.Today’s walk-in closets, sometimes called “dressing suites,” can even have their own fireplace, sofa, and TV.

These 10 really made us drool. And most of these closets are in homes that are currently on the market.

This closet is inside actress Kate Walsh's Los Angeles home. The home is on sale for $4 million.

'Real Housewives' star Adrienne Maloof's former home had a dressing room just for shoes, complete with a television set. The house just sold for $20 million.

This house in Aspen has a massive closet. There's a great spot for the lady of the house to apply makeup. It's on sale for $20 million.

An $18.5 million home in Alpine, N.J. has his and her closets. This is the spot for the Mrs. of the house to get dressed.

This closet in a Beverly Hills ranch has a lot of built-in storage to keep its owner organised. The home is on sale for $17 million.

This closet is from Carrie Bradshaw's dreams. It's inside a Fort Lauderdale home, on sale for $11.3 million.

This closet in a Laguna Beach house is so big it has corridors. The home is on sale for $27.5 million.

We love the glass cabinets. This closet is in a Napa Vally home on the market for $28 million.

This walk-in closet seems to go on for miles. Everything can be hidden and kept neat, too. The closet is in a $14.5 million Miami penthouse.

