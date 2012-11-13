10 Gigantic Walk-In Closets You Could Practically Live In

Photo: via James List
One of the biggest perks of living in a luxury home is the walk-in closet.Today’s walk-in closets, sometimes called “dressing suites,” can even have their own fireplace, sofa, and TV.
These 10 really made us drool. And most of these closets are in homes that are currently on the market.
'Real Housewives' star Adrienne Maloof's former home had a dressing room just for shoes, complete with a television set. The house just sold for $20 million.
This house in Aspen has a massive closet. There's a great spot for the lady of the house to apply makeup. It's on sale for $20 million.
An $18.5 million home in Alpine, N.J. has his and her closets. This is the spot for the Mrs. of the house to get dressed.
This closet in a Beverly Hills ranch has a lot of built-in storage to keep its owner organised. The home is on sale for $17 million.
This closet is from Carrie Bradshaw's dreams. It's inside a Fort Lauderdale home, on sale for $11.3 million.
This closet in a Laguna Beach house is so big it has corridors. The home is on sale for $27.5 million.
This walk-in closet seems to go on for miles. Everything can be hidden and kept neat, too. The closet is in a $14.5 million Miami penthouse.
