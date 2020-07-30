Take a look inside 7 lavish homes where Hollywood icons once lived

Gene Lester / Getty Marilyn Monroe had many homes.

Hollywood icons, including Marilyn Monroe and Joan Crawford, lived in lavish and expensive homes.

In 1962, Monroe bought a 23,200-square-foot property in Brentwood, California, reportedly for $US75,000. In 2017, the home sold for $US7.25 million.

Silent movie star Mary Pickford and her then-husband, actor Douglas Fairbanks, paid $US35,000 for their California home, which they expanded into a 42-room mansion.

Audrey Hepburn and Lucille Ball also had beautifully decorated homes.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Today’s biggest stars have some of the most expensive real estate portfolios, and the same can be said for the celebrities of the past.

During the Golden Age of Hollywood, stars like Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, and Jayne Mansfield all lived in lavish homes that became famous in their own right.

Take a look at some of the most famous places old Hollywood stars called home.

Mary Pickford’s Los Angeles mansion, PickFair, was one of the most famous homes in the US.

Bettmann / Getty PickFair mansion.

Mary Pickford, a famous silent movie star, and her husband, Douglas Fairbanks, bought this house in the 1920s. The house became a well known throughout the following decades as Pickford would often entertain famous guests from the Golden Age of Hollywood.

The couple bought the Beverly Hills property for $US35,000, but they put a large sum of money into turning it into a lavish estate with 22 rooms.

Hulton Archive / Getty The living room.

In the 1930s, it was expanded further, bringing the total number of rooms to 42, according to Variety.

Above, Pickford is pictured sitting in the living room on a Chinese damask silk divan.

In the formal dining room, Pickford would entertain famous guests.

Bettmann / Getty The dinging room.

Later in life, Pickford became a recluse, but that didn’t mean she had to stop entertaining. She would invite famous people into her home and stay in her bedroom. The actress would then communicate with her guests via telephone.

The estate even had a small creek with a canoe for Pickford and Fairbanks.

Topical Press Agency / Getty Pickfair and Fairbanks.

The couple eventually split, but Pickford lived in the house until her death in 1979.

A year after her death, it was sold for $US5.3 million. The home was torn down in 1990 – reportedly due to extensive damage – and another lavish property was built in its place.

Jayne Mansfield bought a seven-bedroom Los Angeles home with her husband, Mickey Hargitay, in 1958. They paid $US76,000, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Allan Grant / Getty Jayne Mansfield in her Pink Palace.

This was not to be a regular home, however. The couple turned it into what became known as “The Pink Palace.”

Just like the rest of the house, the bedroom was almost completely pink.

Allan Grant / Getty Mansfield in the bedroom.

According to Architectural Digest, pink was Mansfield’s favourite colour since she was a child, so she boldly covered all 25 rooms with it.

The bathroom was covered in pink shagged carpet, too.

Allan Grant / Getty The bathroom.

The tub is shaped like a heart, a shape that was used repeatedly throughout the home.

Mansfield and Hargitay did not shy away from elaborate decor.

Allan Grant / Getty A room in the house.

Among the decor: pink curtains, a pink ceiling, and a large dead bear as a rug.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Mansfield lived in the home until her death in 1967. Later owners included Ringo Starr and Engelbert Humperdinck, but it was bought by developers in 2002 and demolished.

Marilyn Monroe lived in several homes throughout her life, including this one in Connecticut with her third husband, Arthur Miller.

New York Daily News Archive / Getty Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller.

When Monroe and Miller married in 1956, she told him that she was done with Hollywood and wanted to live somewhere secluded. He took her to his two-story home in Roxbury, Connecticut, and turned it into their home.

When their marriage ended after five years, Monroe bought her most famous house, which was located in Brentwood, California, for $US75,000.

Mel Bouzad / Getty Marilyn Monroe’s house in California.

Bought in 1962, this was the only house the actress ever owned, but it would be her last. The same year she bought the home, she tragically died inside of it.

She paid around $US75,000 for the partially furnished, 23,200 square-foot property, according to a 1962 Los Angeles Times report. In 2017, it sold for $US7.25 million,Curbed reported.

Though the pool is the best feature, the four-bedroom house also has a citrus orchard.

Anne Cusack / Getty The pool.

The house also has high-beamed ceilings and terra-cotta floors.

Musician and actor Elvis Presley called the now-famous Graceland home.

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Graceland.

Elvis bought the home in Memphis, Tennessee, for $US102,500 in 1957.

The living room is one of the most famous rooms in the house and is where guests would enter.

Mario Tama / Getty The living room.

When Elvis had guests over, he’d have them wait in the living room until he was able to greet them.

The other famous room in the house is the Jungle Room, which was designed to remind Elvis of Hawaii.

Paul Natkin / Getty The Jungle Room.

Elvis decorated this room with furniture he found in a store in Memphis.

Every year, the estate has more than 500,000 visitors, who can walk through the home. It was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2006.

Audrey Hepburn’s final home in the ’60s and ’70s was located in Switzerland.

picture alliance / Getty La Paisible.

Hepburn made this farmhouse in Tolochenaz, Switzerland, her retirement home in the ’60s and called it La Paisible, which translates to “peaceful.”

The house was stylishly decorated with vibrant pops of colour.

Henry Clarke / Getty The living room.

The bright yellow couches stand out against the white room.

The neutral decor paired with pops of colour continued into Hepburn’s bedroom.

Henry Clarke / Getty The bedroom.

Hepburn died in the house in 1993, aged 63.

In the 1950s, Joan Crawford was photographed in her newly designed Brentwood, California, home.

Bettmann / Getty Crawford’s sitting room.

The sitting room was designed by William Haines, who was known for making furniture that was unusually low to the ground.

Later in life, Crawford was photographed at home with her husband, Alfred Steele.

Bettmann / Getty Crawford and Steele.

The photo was taken in 1958.

The modern fireplace in Crawford’s living room is another statement piece in the home.

Bettmann / Getty Crawford and Steele.

Crawford and Steele are playing a game of backgammon on a white carpet.

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz used to get a lot of work done for their sitcom “I Love Lucy” in their California home.

FPG / Getty Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in their home.

Their home had cosy furnishings and wallpapered walls.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.