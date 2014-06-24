12 Houses That Are Straight Out Of 'Lord Of The Rings'

There are a ton of homes on the market that would make any sci-fi fan jump.
Our friends at Estately helped us find a handful of houses currently for sale that look straight out of “Lord of the Rings.”
They range from sprawling landscapes and castles to cottages that could have been plucked from anywhere between The Shire and Mordor.
It’s time to get medieval.
Address: South Coast, Calif.
Price: $US4.75 million
Aside from the carved redwood Dragon staircase, this ocean-view home features curved redwood walls, a stone fireplace, stained glass, and guest cottages.
Address: Parkland, Fla.
Price: $US2.7 million
This custom-built residence sits on 2.5 acres of landscaped gardens complete with lighted tennis court and rock pool with fountains. It also comes with a home theatre, re-claimed wood beams & trusses, and a handpainted bathroom with a bronze sculptured sink.
Address: Cornwall, Conn.
Price: $US8.85 million
This 8,412 square foot house has 7 beds and 7.3 baths. The property includes a fortress-like wall, guest cottage, pool, and as plenty of land with trails, lakes, and waterfalls.
Address: Idyllwild, Calif.
Price: $US1.95 million
On over 6 acres next to the National Forest, the actual home is 4 levels has amazing mountain views and an indoor lap pool with dual waterfalls, a wine cellar, and prive gazebo.
Address: Asheville, NC
Price: $US1.695 million
This country home sits on a private, woodsy lot with an open main floor, vaulted beamed great room, and an unfinished room above the garage that can be turned into a fourth bedroom.
Address: Lagrange, Ga.
Price: $US5.9 million
This 11,000-square-foot Bisham Manor Estate is a 1920's English Tudor-Style Home borders Georgia's West Point Lake. The house has a full gym, spa, sauna, steam room, wine cellar, and porch leading to outdoor pool area and gardens.
Address: Dallas, Tex.
Price: $US11.29 million
This 16,000-square-feet French Chateau includes a 30-foot entrance rotunda, a two-story office, a wine tasting room, Opera De Paris Theatre, a phantom screened loggia, and an 11-car garage.
Address: Sylva, NC
Price: $US2.69 million
This custom Maple Island Log Home has an environmentally conscious design with a passive solar location, rain water collection and underground utilities. There are also mountain views, hiking trails, and waterfalls on the property.
Address: Marietta, Pa.
Price: $US1.3 million
This Riverview Tower was originally the called the Ironmasters Mansion, and features large bedrooms, high ceilings, an inground Pool, gazebo, and tennis court.
Address: Philadelphia, Pa.
Price: $US1.4 million
The 'Stonecliffe' house was rebuilt decades ago after burning down. Aspects of the original, like the granite steps and medieval arrow-slit windows, remain. It also has a pool, sunken courtyard, secluded garden, and arcaded porch.
