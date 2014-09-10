12 Sleek Mansions That Look Just Like Apple Stores

Apple has long been revered for its amazing attention to design, from its iconic glass-and-steel retail stores to the sleek gadgets they sell inside.
Apple was recently granted a patent for its glass cube store design, and it trademarked its store layout in 2013.
That minimalist aesthetic has become so well-known that it’s difficult to see a boxy, contemporary home without comparing it to an Apple store.
In honour of Apple’s big product announcement today, our friends at Estately helped us round up 12 houses that feature the design details we’ve come to associate with this iconic company.
Address: 83 South River Road, Stuart, Florida
Price: $7.35 million
It has five bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms, and floor-to-ceiling glass windows that look out on the Atlantic Ocean.
Address: 9133 Oriole Way, Los Angeles, California
Price: $38 million
Its wide-open spaces include a chef's kitchen, screening room, wine cellar, and eight-car garage.
Address: 15210 Antelo Place, Los Angeles, California
Price: $16.5 million
The house, which sits behind heavy iron gates, was designed by architect Ted Tanaka in 1986 and remodeled in 2008.
Address: 1620 Carla Ridge, Beverly Hills, California
Price: $27.99 million
An infinity pool, screening room, and privacy behind huge 12-foot gates are among the house's perks.
Address: 8028 Glassy Ridge Road, Landrum, South Carolina
Price: $US2.5 million
Smart-home features and a minimalist design are highlights of this 5,000-square-foot home.
Address: 438 North Faring Road, Los Angeles, California
Price: $45 million
It has seven bedrooms and 16,000 square feet over three levels of space.
Address: 1215 North Venetian Way, Miami Beach, Florida
Price: $12.5 million
According to the listing, it has marble floors, onyx walls, and 30-foot glass panels.
Address: 2555 Union Street, San Francisco, California
Price: $10.5 million
It was originally built by noted architect Stanley Saitowitz in the 1970s and was designed to house his clients' contemporary art collections.
Address: Golden Beach, Florida
Price: $12.99 million
There's also a swanky infinity pool and a private dock with access to the ocean.
Address: 6525 Point Lechuza Drive, Malibu, California
Price: $14.495 million
Built on a beachfront property, it has its own drawbridge and views of the Pacific.
Address: 8232 Romero Drive, La Jolla, California
Price: $6.85 million
It has its own yoga studio and infinity pool and looks out over a high-end golf course.
Address: 7893 Woodrow Wilson Drive, Los Angeles, California
Price: $4.895 million
Built in 1948, this stunning home has five bedrooms, a saltwater pool, and a built-in barbecue pit.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.