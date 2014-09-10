12 Sleek Mansions That Look Just Like Apple Stores

Madeline Stone
Apple has long been revered for its amazing attention to design, from its iconic glass-and-steel retail stores to the sleek gadgets they sell inside.

Apple was recently granted a patent for its glass cube store design, and it trademarked its store layout in 2013.

That minimalist aesthetic has become so well-known that it’s difficult to see a boxy, contemporary home without comparing it to an Apple store.

In honour of Apple’s big product announcement today, our friends at Estately helped us round up 12 houses that feature the design details we’ve come to associate with this iconic company.

This home's boxy design is reminiscent of Apple's glass cube.

Address: 83 South River Road, Stuart, Florida

Price: $7.35 million

It has five bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms, and floor-to-ceiling glass windows that look out on the Atlantic Ocean.

This stunningly modern home looks out over the Los Angeles skyline.

Address: 9133 Oriole Way, Los Angeles, California

Price: $38 million

Its wide-open spaces include a chef's kitchen, screening room, wine cellar, and eight-car garage.

A glass-enclosed elevator provides access to all six of the bedrooms in this home.

Address: 15210 Antelo Place, Los Angeles, California

Price: $16.5 million

The house, which sits behind heavy iron gates, was designed by architect Ted Tanaka in 1986 and remodeled in 2008.

Sharp lines and lots of glass make this home nearly identical to an Apple store.

Address: 1620 Carla Ridge, Beverly Hills, California

Price: $27.99 million

An infinity pool, screening room, and privacy behind huge 12-foot gates are among the house's perks.

This imposing home looks out over a golf course on Glassy Ridge Road.

Address: 8028 Glassy Ridge Road, Landrum, South Carolina

Price: $US2.5 million

Smart-home features and a minimalist design are highlights of this 5,000-square-foot home.

This glass-enclosed home has a 75-foot art gallery and views of the Hollywood Hills.

Address: 438 North Faring Road, Los Angeles, California

Price: $45 million

It has seven bedrooms and 16,000 square feet over three levels of space.

This contemporary Florida home is a vision in stainless steel and glass.

Address: 1215 North Venetian Way, Miami Beach, Florida

Price: $12.5 million

According to the listing, it has marble floors, onyx walls, and 30-foot glass panels.

Exposed concrete and aluminium paneling make this San Francisco home look like it belongs to Apple.

Address: 2555 Union Street, San Francisco, California

Price: $10.5 million

It was originally built by noted architect Stanley Saitowitz in the 1970s and was designed to house his clients' contemporary art collections.

This beachfront home has huge glass windows and a concrete roof.

Address: Golden Beach, Florida

Price: $12.99 million

There's also a swanky infinity pool and a private dock with access to the ocean.

This amazing solar-powered home is made of steel, concrete, and glass.

Address: 6525 Point Lechuza Drive, Malibu, California

Price: $14.495 million

Built on a beachfront property, it has its own drawbridge and views of the Pacific.

Walls of glass open onto huge terraces at this minimalist home.

Address: 8232 Romero Drive, La Jolla, California

Price: $6.85 million

It has its own yoga studio and infinity pool and looks out over a high-end golf course.

Huge glass doors open onto a lush green lawn at this mid-century modern home.

Address: 7893 Woodrow Wilson Drive, Los Angeles, California

Price: $4.895 million

Built in 1948, this stunning home has five bedrooms, a saltwater pool, and a built-in barbecue pit.

