There are now 3 homes that have ever sold for $100 million or more in New York City — and 2 of them were sold this year

Kyodo News via Getty Images) NYC’s Billionaires’ Row is home to some of the priciest real estate in New York City — and the world.

New York City is known for its exorbitantly priced real estate, from sky-high penthouses to historic townhouses.

There are now three homes in New York City that have sold for $US100 or more – and two of them sold this year.

The record-breaking sales began in 2014, when Dell Technologies founder and CEO Michael Dell paid $US100.47 million for a penthouse in One57, a 90-story Manhattan luxury tower. It was the first New York City home to sell for more than $US100 million.

One57 sits on Billionaires’ Row, a Manhattan mini-neighbourhood on the southern edge of Central Park that’s home to some of the city’s most expensive real estate.

John Locher/AP Michael Dell bought the first $US100 million NYC home.

Dell’s sale held the city record until January 2019, when billionaire hedge-fund manager Ken Griffin dropped $US238 million on multiple floors in 220 Central Park South, another Billionaires’ Row tower that’s still under construction. That sale shattered the record for the priciest home sale ever in the US, a title it still holds.

And yet another $US100 million sale came along in December 2019, when an unidentified buyer bought a penthouse in the same building.

220 Central Park South has sold more than $US1 billion worth of condos to buyers that include hedge-fund executives and a Brazilian heiress

The Robert A.M. Stern-designed tower sits on Central Park South, the most expensive street in the city, where the median sale price is almost $US10 million.

Other wealthy buyers in the building include singer Sting and his wife, Trudie Styler, who bought a $US67.5 million penthouse in the tower in July 2019. Then there’s Daniel Och, the founder and former chairman of Och-Ziff Capital Management, who’s worth an estimated $US3.2 billion and bought a condo in 220 Central Park South for an unknown price.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images Two of the priciest homes ever sold in NYC were in 220 Central Park South, a luxury tower overlooking Central Park.

Hedge-fund executives Richard Leibovitch and Andrew Zaro and a Brazilian construction heiress named Renata de Camargo Nascimento have also snapped up units in the building.

And in addition to his $US238 million spread, Ken Griffin later spent almost $US4 million on two adjacent condos in the building, which could be intended for guests or staff.

Condos in 220 Central Park South are not publicly listed, but five units are currently up for rent for between $US34,950 and $US99,000 per month.

Two of the three top NYC sales don’t even break into the top 10 priciest sales in the US in the past decade

While Griffin’s $US238 million purchase in January is still the most expensive home sale ever in the US, New York City’s two other top sales don’t even rank among the top 10 priciest sales in the US in the past decade.

The second-most expensive home ever sold in the US is a historic Los Angeles estate that media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s son,Lachlan Murdoch, bought in December 2019 for about $US150 million.

And back in 2014, a sprawling estate in East Hampton, New York, sold for $US137 million and still holds the record for third-priciest US sale ever. It was the most expensive home ever sold in the US until 2019.

Other top US sales of the decade include a set of Palm Beach oceanfront properties for $US129.6 million in 2013, a Greenwich, Connecticut estate for $US120 million in 2014, and another sprawling Los Angeles estate for $US119.75 million in 2019.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.