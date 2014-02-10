Homes Razed As Dozens Of Bushfires Blaze Across Victoria

Homes and farms have been burnt as bushfires, fed by strong winds and high temperatures, flare across Victoria.

The conditions are the worst since the deadly Black Saturday fires five years ago, says Victorian Premier Denis Napthine.

An exact toll of property damage isn’t available but up to 12 houses are reported lost in Gisborne, Craigieburn and Warrandyte.

The photograph was taken by Sarah Addis as she flew into Melbourne last night. “View from the window very confronting. Hope everyone in Gisborne/Melbourne area is safe from the bush fires.”



Over the weekend there were more than 80 fires and 40 emergency warnings had been issued in the Latrobe Valley, South Gippsland and the state’s far east.

The Country Fire Authority says has issued four emergency warnings today, saying communities are still in danger.

South Australian crews are also busy containing a 33,000ha fire in the Flinders Ranges.

Emergency warnings in Victoria.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.