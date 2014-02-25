The 23 Most Ridiculous Photos From The Homes Of Ukrainian Government Officials

Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych fled Kiev this weekend, leaving behind his opulent compound.

Hundreds of people flocked to the grounds to see how Yanukovych had been living, and photos have surfaced of his luxurious mansion, extensive vehicle collection, zoo, golf course, and boat.

And he’s not the only powerful Ukrainian enjoying a ridiculously luxurious residence.

This photo and the one above, posted on a VKontakte page, show Ukrainian parliament member Yuriy Ivanyushchenko’s opulent home:

And these photos, posted by Evhen Chubuk, show former Prosecutor General Viktor Pshonka’s palace:

The home is full of expensive-looking trinkets like these:

Yanukovych’s compound is also very over-the-top:

He also has a zoo:

REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin Anti-government protesters and journalists look at ostriches kept within an enclosure on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine’s President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014.

And a golf course:

REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin A man plays golf as anti-government protesters walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine’s President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014.

This large boat was also found on the compound:

REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin Anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine’s President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014.

The inside of the house is just as grand:

REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin People look through windows of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine’s President Viktor Yanukovich as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014.

REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin A man holds a bottle as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine’s President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014.

REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin A man turns on a water tap inside the residence as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine’s President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014.

He has quite the car collection:

These gold coins were also found in his house:

And if you want a more complete look at Yanukovych’s cars and motorcycles, check out this YouTube video:

Yanukovych is now reportedly wanted for mass murder of protesters, and the opposition has taken control of public offices. Yanukovych refuses to step down.

Clashes between riot police and protesters killed 82 people last week. It’s worst violence Ukraine has seen since its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

