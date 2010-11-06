The Beautiful Homes Of America's Tech Titans

After learning of Steve Jobs’ soon-to-be demolished historic home, and Mark Zuckerberg’s life as a month-to-month renter, we decided to see what other types of real estate today’s tech titans like to call home.
Here’s where some of the biggest (and richest) tech-industry moguls take a break from their web-ruled world and turn to a place they call home.
Location: San Francisco, CA
Estimated price: $1,799,500
Founder to several Internet companies, Evan Williams is most notably known as CEO of Twitter -- a position he stepped down from in October 2010. Also, as Twitter's co-founder, Williams' most recent real estate move was from a SoMa penthouse to a Noe Valley property in San Francisco (pictured above).
Purchased for 2.4 million, the modern Victorian home spreads over 3,000 sq ft and has 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, fenced yard and charming guest house.
Location: Palo Alto, CA
Estimated price: $2,728,500
The face of Apple, Steve Jobs, joins his fellow CEO cohorts in the Northern California residential district. One of the original co-founders of Apple, Jobs worked as the Pixar CEO for several years before returning to the Apple executive team in 1996. So where does the mind behind the iMac, iPod and iPhone take a break from his iLife?
Tucked away on a Palo Alto corner of Waverly St, Jobs enjoys family time in his 1930s Tudor-style home (source: paloaltoonline). The 5,768-sq ft house sits on over a half acre and boasts 7 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Jobs is also homeowner to an historic, Spanish colonial home in Woodside, CA. Originally built in the 1929 for copper mining mogul Daniel Jackling, public record shows that Jobs first purchased the house in 1984.
Since 2001, however, Jobs has been fighting preservationists in an attempt to tear down and replace the 30-room mansion (see fascinating photo gallery here) with a more modern home. According to Apple Insider, the appeal to his demolition permit was finally removed in August 2010.
Location: Atherton, CA
Estimated Price: $3,660,000
Not too far from Schmidt lives former eBay CEO-turned-California Governor candidate, Meg Whitman. Once named one of Fortune's top 5 most powerful women, Whitman has since retired from the boards of eBay, Procter & Gamble and DreamWorks, all in preparation for the governor's race, which she lost to Jerry Brown.
Public records show that Whitman's home contains 3,700-sq ft and is located in Atherton, CA. With an estimated net worth of over $1 billion, one can assume this isn't the priciest pad Whitman could afford.
Location: Preston Hollow, TX
Estimated price: $16,856,500
Broadcast.com co-founder, Mark Cuban, made his billions when he sold the web radio company to Yahoo! in 1999 for $5.9 billion. As the owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, Cuban makes his primary residence in Dallas, living in one of the most expensive properties in Dallas County.
The 24,000-ft mansion is located in Preston Hollow, TX, and is filled with 10 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and more than enough room for wife, Tiffany, and their three children.
Location: Miami Beach, FL
Estimated price: $27,000,000
Founded in the early 90s, Jim Clark and Worldwide Web creator Marc Andreessen, founded computer services company, Netscape Communications. Though he made his millions in the Silicon Valley scene, Clark has since married Australian model, Kristy Hinze (36 years his junior) and spent his most recent years in 6,200-sq ft penthouse at the Setai building in Miami Beach, Florida.
The Thai-inspired home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and floor-to-ceilings windows and a rooftop terrace. For those looking to swoop up the digs of this CEO, you're in luck. Mr. Clark's luxurious pad is on the market for $27 million.
Location: Woodside, CA
Estimated price: $65,794,000
Oracle founder and CEO, Larry Ellison, started the computer tech company in 1977. Ellison racks up an approximate $1.84 billion salary, placing him at the top of The Wall Street Journal's list of best-paid CEOs. In addition to making sizable charitable donations, Ellison shows no shame in spending his self-made millions on personal items. His prized possessions include a private yacht, private jet, numerous exotic cars and a Woodside, CA estate, inspired by ancient Japanese architecture (pictured above).
Ellison's unique property spreads over 23 acres, includes a 7,800-sq ft main house, 9 other buildings and sits on a 2.3-acre, man-made lake. Before constructing the custom compound, Ellison sifted through a 5,000-sq ft Manhattan penthouse, 8,000-sq ft Atherton mansion, and spent over $180,000,000 on 12 properties in Malibu. His most recent real estate investment includes a $10.5-million splurge in January 2010 on the historic Astor's Beechwood Mansion in Newport, RI. Ellison's Woodside, CA property remains as the software tycoon's main residence.
Location: Palo Alto, CA
Estimated price: Rental
One of the youngest members of Forbes' Richest Americans is Facebook co-founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. The 26-year old Harvard dropout has an estimated net worth upwards of $6.9 billion and, joining other tech-CEOs like Steve Jobs and Larry Page, Zuckerberg lives in the pricey area of Palo Alto, CA, adjacent to YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim.
Despite the billionaire status Zuckerberg shares with his tycoon neighbours, one factor he doesn't have in common is a giant mortgage payment. As previously reported by Zillow, Zuckerberg let Oprah's camera crew into his home revealing a happy (and humble) lifestyle as a month-to-month renter just a few blocks away from his office at Facebook Headquarters.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.