The Beautiful Homes Of America's Tech Titans

Location: Palo Alto, CA

Estimated price: $2,728,500

The face of Apple, Steve Jobs, joins his fellow CEO cohorts in the Northern California residential district. One of the original co-founders of Apple, Jobs worked as the Pixar CEO for several years before returning to the Apple executive team in 1996. So where does the mind behind the iMac, iPod and iPhone take a break from his iLife?

Tucked away on a Palo Alto corner of Waverly St, Jobs enjoys family time in his 1930s Tudor-style home (source: paloaltoonline). The 5,768-sq ft house sits on over a half acre and boasts 7 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Jobs is also homeowner to an historic, Spanish colonial home in Woodside, CA. Originally built in the 1929 for copper mining mogul Daniel Jackling, public record shows that Jobs first purchased the house in 1984.

Since 2001, however, Jobs has been fighting preservationists in an attempt to tear down and replace the 30-room mansion (see fascinating photo gallery here) with a more modern home. According to Apple Insider, the appeal to his demolition permit was finally removed in August 2010.