8 beautiful homes you won't believe are made out of shipping containers

Zach Smithey You can rent multiple homes made out of shipping containers on Airbnb.

Homes made out of shipping containers are becoming just as popular as tiny houses.

Creative designs help transform shipping containers into stunning living spaces, some of which are available to rent on Airbnb.

Some shipping container homes even feature walk-in showers, king-sized beds, elaborate dining rooms, and hot tubs.

Read on to check out the homes that are so beautiful, you won’t believe they’re made of shipping containers.

Zack and Brie Smithey’s 3,100-square-foot home looks like a Tudor mansion.

Zach Smithey The home is made of eight shipping containers.

The home is made of eight containers, and it features three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.

The striped exterior and round windows make the home look elegant.

The Smithey family told Insider that they like the sustainability of shipping containers.

Zach Smithey The container material is exposed on the ceiling.

“After considering several different nontraditional construction options, we decided to use shipping containers,” the couple told Insider.

“We gravitated toward the sustainability and economy of using containers.”

“We did nearly all of the construction ourselves,” they added.

Approximately 90% of the materials in the Smitheys’ home are recycled.

Zach Smithey The Smithey family embraced an industrial aesthetic.

The home took a little over a year to build, and Zack built the majority of the furniture while Brie created the “interior design concept,” as Zack puts it.

“For me, this house was like a huge piece of art, an enormous sculpture filled with my art and custom furniture,” he added.

This shipping container home, located in Hock Hills, Ohio, is called the “BoxHop.”

The BoxHop The BoxHop container home.

The home sits on 18.5 acres of land, and it’s made of three interconnected shipping containers, according to the owners’website.

The BoxHop was built with large windows to make it feel airy and give residents views of the property.

The BoxHop The BoxHop features large windows.

The house features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

Even though it’s smaller, the BoxHop still feels luxurious thanks to amenities like a soaking tub.

The BoxHop The BoxHop has a soaking tub.

It also features a gas fireplace and a washer and dryer.

The BoxHop even has a jacuzzi on its patio.

The BoxHop The BoxHop is available for rent.

The BoxHop is available for rent on Airbnb for $US350 a night.

Jaimie and Dave Hinckle’s home is made out of two shipping containers.

Jaimie Hinckle The home has two floors.

Shipping containers were stacked on top of each other to create the two-story space.

The home features a spiral staircase, deck, and a nine-foot-tall ceiling in the bedroom.

Jaimie Hinckle The home has a full kitchen.

The home took about ten months to build.

The Hinckles share the space with a dog as well.

This Asheville home feels like a modern ranch.

Michelle LaCosse The house features a large porch.

One large container makes up the studio-like space, but the expansive porch makes the house seem larger than it is.

Inside, the Asheville home looks like a cosy studio apartment.

Michelle LaCosse The house sleeps four guests.

The studio features one bed and a pullout couch, as well as a kitchenette with a mini-fridge and microwave.

The Asheville home’s bathroom is its showstopper, thanks to the walk-in shower.

Michelle LaCosse The home features a walk-in shower.

The large windows and mirror make it feel even more spacious.

The Asheville home is available for rent on Airbnb for $US95 a night.

The Glassberg Container House looks like a typical suburban home at first glance.

BNIM/Debbie Glassberg/Matt Kocourek It’s hard to tell the Glassberg House is made of shipping containers.

Located in Kansas City, Missouri, the containers create a home of two floors with ten rooms, including a large kitchen, dining room, and three bathrooms.

The house was designed for Debbie Glassberg by BNIM.

The shipping containers that make up the home are taller than average.

According to the BNIM website, the designers used extra-tall shipping containers to allow for larger windows in the space.

The roof also features a garden and patio.

The Container Guest House stands out thanks to its blue colour.

Poteen Architects The Container Guest House.

Designed by poteet architects, the Container Guest House is a studio space.

The front of the home features large windows, allowing natural light into the space.

Poteen Architects The home is lit by large glass windows.

Wooden walls and floors complement the home, making it look larger than it is.

Architect Adam Kalkin designed the 12-Container House.

Peter Aaron / Otto Adam Kalkin has designed a number of homes made of shipping containers.

Kalkin works for Industrial Zombie, and he’s built a number of homes out of shipping containers.

It’s renowned in the shipping container community, both because of its size and beauty.

As you can tell by its name, the home is made of 12 shipping containers, with glass framing the structure.

Peter Aaron / Otto The home is made of 12 containers.

The orange siding continues inside, creating an industrial-chic vibe.

The glass functions as large open windows to make the space feel light and airy.

Kalkin told Insider he really liked building the house because the owners were “great clients.”

Peter Aaron / Otto The 12-Container Home.

“Every great project is a collaboration between client and architect,” he said.

“Mutual trust and respect and a shared vision are important,” he added.

The owners of the original BoxHop used their skills to make a second home called the Boho Boxhop.

Trent Brown The Boho BoxHop was made by the original BoxHop owners.

Located in Rockbridge, Ohio, the Boho Boxhop is two stories and can sleep four people, though it only has one bedroom.

Windows make the space feel larger, as does the exposed staircase.

Trent Brown The main living area of the Boho BoxHop.

The tiny house features a full kitchen, green cabinetry, and a fireplace.

The lofted bedroom is surrounded by windows, including a skylight.

Trent Brown The bedroom features a skylight.

The Boho Boxhop is available for rent on Airbnb for $US225 a night.

