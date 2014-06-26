9 Gorgeous Homes You Can Buy Overseas For Less Than $US50,000

Buying a home overseas may seem like an unaffordable investment, but some places offer luxury at a bargain.
With the help of Point2Homes, we’ve put together a list of some of pretty overseas properties that are available for less than $US50,000, which is the median household income in the U.S.
These homes range from a cozy home in Ireland to a seaside apartment in Thailand.
Not only is this home located in the exciting city of Pattaya, but it has incredible views of the Gulf of Thailand as well. The 398-square-foot condo comes partially furnished and has a balcony, as well as access to the building's communal gym, barbecue area, and jacuzzi.
This quaint 3-bedroom home is located in Shinrone, an Irish village, and though it's in need of some repair, it certainly has charm. The home has a garden, central heating, and a large brick fireplace.
For under $US48,000, you could have this luxurious 2-bedroom apartment in Almeria, Spain. This apartment has both sea and mountain views, a large terrace, access to communal tennis courts and a pool, and private underground parking and storage. Did we mention it's only 10 minutes from the coast?
This ground-level condo is located in the tropical dry forest of Costa Rica and features both mountain and river views. The one bedroom condo is 658 square feet and has access to a community pool.
This 1-bedroom condo in the small town of Sosua is a great tropical getaway. It is within walking distance of downtown and the beach, and also has a garden area and a large pool on site. The condo is furnished and has a balcony.
At this two-bedroom flat in Cape Town, South Africa, you'll be living in the most popular international tourist destination in Africa. The flat, which is located 9 miles from the city center, is listed as a perfect starter home, with 592 square feet of space and 24-hour security.
Mactan Island is a great place to live, with opportunities to go diving, snorkelling, and island hopping. This 2-bedroom home on the island is larger than most on the list at 1,350 square feet. It is located within the Brookfield subdivision, which features a guardhouse, a park and playground, a tennis and basketball court, and more.(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53ab250b6bb3f7ba4591ee2c-801-555/screen%20shot%202014-06-25%20at%203.37.22%20pm.jpg' alt='Screen Shot 2014 06 25 at 3.37.22 PM' link='http://www.point2homes.com/PH/Home-For-Sale/Cebu/Mactan-Island/Basak/Basak-Lapulapu-City-Philippines-Mactan-Island-CE-6000-PH/31513744.html' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')View more details about the home here >
Budapest is a beautiful city full of history, and it also happens to be very affordable. This studio apartment is a steal at only $US28,000. It has large windows that light up the small space and it's located very close to the subway.
