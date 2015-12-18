Google has made a brilliant ad about Homer Simpson using YouTube to advertise Mr Plow

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Google is hoping to encourage more small business owners to advertise using video by creating an ad that shows Homer Simpson using YouTube to advertise his “Mr Plow” business.

Homer memorably created his own startup during the ninth episode of “The Simpsons” fourth season, which saw him founding a business ploughing driveways when Springfield is hit by a freak blizzard.

The YouTube ad, created by ad agency Camp + King, shows Homer struggling to advertise Mr Plow using normal methods to advertise his business — such as placing flyers on car windscreens — but when Lisa has the bright idea of advertising on YouTube, the calls start flooding in.

The Easter egg is hidden in a post on the Google and Your Business Blog, which offers tips on how small business owners can advertise on YouTube.

The post also reveals a new stat: “small and medium businesses … make up the majority of the video advertisers on YouTube. Over the last two years, the number of these advertisers has doubled.”

