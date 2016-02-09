Homer Simpson has been framed in a 'Making a Murderer' parody

His IQ isn’t high. He and his family don’t quite fit in with the community. The p0lice don’t like him. And he had been exonerated for a crime once before…

It may sound like we’re describing “Making a Murderer” subject Steven Avery, but it’s actually another terminally down-on-his-luck guy: Homer Simpson.

In the latest Vulture remix, the site has pieced together footage and voiceovers from both Fox’s “The Simpson” show and Netflix’s runaway hit docuseries to paint Homer as a man against the world for this hilarious trailer.

It was only a matter of time before someone did a parody of “Making a Murderer.” It has been a hot national topic since Netflix released the series in December. It’s not only inspired social action by angry viewers, but it has also gotten both the convicted, Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey, new representation and a possible chance of getting another trial.

Watch the parody below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

