Homepages then and now. Here's how websites have evolved from 2010 to 2019.

Screenshot/Internet Archive Twitter’s website in 2010

Website design trends have changed dramatically over the past 10 years, especially when it comes to homepages.

When more people were browsing the internet on desktops than mobile phones, designers often tried to cram as much information on a page as possible.

A look back at the homepages of popular websites shows how text-heavy layouts have given way to vivid images and minimalist design.

The internet doesn’t look like it did a decade ago. Back in 2010, smartphones, mobile browsing, and social media were still relatively new trends. It wasn’t until 2016 that mobile browsing took over as people’s preferred way of surfing the web.

Instead, most people visited websites from a desktop computer and came in through the front door: the homepage. Web designers, who knew how valuable this real estate was, often packed the homepage full with as much information as possible. Today, that approach has given way to sparse layouts and lots of pictures that try to grab users’ attention.

As the decade comes to a close, Business Insider took a look back to see how some of the most popular websites’ homepages have evolved over the years.

In 2010, Amazon was pushing the Kindle hard and books were still its top-billed category.

Screenshot/Internet Archive Amazon’s website in 2010

Now, Amazon doesn’t even think people read books anymore. Or, maybe it’s just too busy serving us up Prime videos.

Screenshot Amazon’s website in 2019

AOL’s 2010 homepage left us dazed and confused with clashes of colours, nonsensical icons, and a cluttered layout.

Screenshot/Internet Archive AOL’s website in 2010

The revamp dialed it back a bit — minus that slide show with 81 slides. 81!

Screenshot AOL’s website in 2019

Apple went minimalist long before it was cool.

Screenshot/Internet Archive Apple’s website in 2010

And yet somehow Apple managed to go even more minimalist…

Screenshot Apple’s website in 2019

Back in 2010, CNN still used its inside voice to give us straight news headlines and videos that weren’t set to auto-play.

Screenshot/Internet Archive CNN’s website in 2010

The refresh turned up the volume with lots of “breaking” and “trending” labels and a bigger focus on opinion, reaction, and analysis pieces.

Screenshot CNN’s website in 2019

In 2010, eBay wanted us to find our next purchase by combing through a brightly coloured word cloud that might as well have been written in Comic Sans.

Screenshot/Internet Archive eBay’s website in 2010

But eBay eventually grew up, and now it wants us to get credit cards like real adults.

Screenshot eBay’s website in 2019

ESPN used to have a million menus to sort through — but at least most of the content was free!

Screenshot/Internet Archive ESPN’s website in 2010

Disney, the site’s new owner, really wants us to sign up for ESPN+ so we can watch all the sports. But at least they gave us that handy scoreboard for free.

Screenshot ESPN’s website in 2019

Facebook used to tell us everything it knew about a person. And Zuck used to look a lot younger.

Screenshot/Business Insider Facebook’s profile pages in 2010

Facebook also realised people don’t like reading that much and decided to place more emphasis on the “face” than the “book” part.

Screenshot Facebook’s profile pages in 2019

The Huffington Post once looked like the melting pot of the millennial internet — news, blogs, videos, and even social!

Screenshot/Internet Archive Huff Post’s website in 2010

Then it got real cool, minimalist, and started dressing in all black. Oh yeah, and it goes by HuffPost now.

Screenshot HuffPost’s website in 2019

IMDb used to cater to us movie trivia buffs who wanted to deepen our knowledge of cinema.

Screenshot/Internet Archive IMDb’s website in 2010

Now, it knows we really just want to watch new trailers and ogle at Ryan Reynolds even if the movie is garbage.

Screenshot IMDb’s website in 2019

Microsoft also used to have a thing for gradients — and it was still trying to get us to use Internet Explorer.

Screenshot/Internet Archive Microsoft’s website in 2010

Microsoft eventually caved to the minimalist aesthetic, too — but at least now it has some quality hardware for us to browse!

Screenshot Microsoft’s website in 2019

MSN used to be a go-to spot for news on the internet, even though we had no idea where to go on this website.

Screenshot/Internet Archive MSN’s website in 2010

MSN’s new site at least gave us a cleaner menu and links to popular sites. (And it’s competing with AOL for the longest slideshow award.)

Screenshot MSN’s website in 2019

Remember when Netflix used to only cost $US8.99? Remember when it used to ship DVDs? Remember what a DVD is?

Screenshot/Internet Archive Netflix’s website in 2010

Netflix doesn’t need to mess around anymore. We all know how this works. Sign up, pay up, and get unlimited access to hit titles like ‘Boss Baby’ and ‘Sextuplets.’

Screenshot Netflix’s website in 2019

The New York Times was trying to go global in 2010. Also, it apparently felt the need to remind us we could actually click on headlines by making them all blue.

Screenshot/Internet Archive The New York Times’ website in 2010

Today, the Times’ site has much more multimedia content. It has everything from podcasts to videos to images to traditional text headlines to draw us in — but only so far before we hit that paywall.

Screenshot The New York Times’ website in 2019

Pinterest used to be a big fan of neutral colours. Also, it made us request an invite to join. Also, Brad Pitt and baby otters — what more could we ask for?

Screenshot/Internet Archive Pinterest’s website in 2010

Now, Pinterest has a much cleaner site, but also highlights the focus on metadata and tagging that allows the site to categorise images.

Screenshot Pinterests’ website in 2019

Reddit’s design aesthetic was … no design aesthetic. No frills, few pictures, just words — as many words as it could fit on the page.

Screenshot/Internet Archive Reddit’s website in 2010

Reddit finally introduced some graphic elements and much-needed spacing, without sacrificing its popular news feed format.

Screenshot Reddit’s website in 2019

Twitter was just a few years old in 2010, as we can tell from the cute baby bird, bubble-letter logo, and friendly reminders of what the site even did.

Screenshot/Internet Archive Twitter’s website in 2010

Twitter’s look has gotten a bit more sophisticated since then — and the bird got a haircut.

Twitter Twitter’s website in 2019

Walmart had a surprisingly simple and easy to navigate website by 2010 standards.

Screenshot/Internet Archive Walmart’s website in 2010

Walmart also caught the minimalist craze and discovered the importance of pictures. But it still wants us to know it has tons of deals — that hasn’t changed.

Screenshot Walmart’s website in 2019

The Weather Channel’s website used to have some killer graphics.

Screenshot/Internet Archive The Weather Channel’s website in 2010

The Weather Channel’s website still has some killer graphics.

Screenshot The Weather Channel’s website in 2019

WebMD wanted us to know that there are a lot of health conditions we might have — and that it has answers.

Screenshot/Internet Archive WebMD’s website in 2010

Now WebMD just gets straight to the point about reminding us that we’re only here because we’re sad and sick.

Screenshot WebMD’s website in 2019

Yahoo had lots of fun little icons to remind us about all the things we can do online.

Screenshot/Internet Archive Yahoo’s website in 2010

Now, Yahoo looks like a serious news site (but somehow we can’t move past that wayward exclamation point).

Screenshot Yahoo’s website in 2019

YouTube looked like it was still a rough draft in 2010. Also, it really liked to use borders.

Screenshot/Internet Archive YouTube’s website in 2010

In 2019, YouTube has its own video awards show, its website is dominated by images, and its algorithm operates sneakily in the background.

Screenshot YouTube’s website in 2019

Just like Facebook used to be “The Facebook,” Business Insider used to go by “The Business Insider.” Also… more gradients.

Screenshot/Internet Archive Business Insider’s website in 2010

Eventually, Business Insider — like most websites on this list — discovered that images speak a thousand words and a thousand words don’t belong on a homepage.

Business Insider Business Insider’s website in 2019

