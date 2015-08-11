Here's the new homepage of the company that controls Google

Google announced on Monday that it was restructuring to become part of a larger company called Alphabet.

Google doesn’t yet own Alphabet.com (and it might not even want to), so instead abc.xyz is the home of Google’s newest company.

There’s not actually a lot on the site right now, other than a corporate statement and a clever in-joke.

A statement written by former Google CEO (he’s now the CEO of Alphabet) Larry Page explains that the restructuring took place so that Google can unite all of its different experiments and businesses in one place.

There’s a secret shoutout to HBO comedy show “Silicon Valley” hidden on Google’s new site. Click a certain full stop and you’ll be taken to the homepage of Hooli, the fictional company from the show, which parodies Google.

In fact, even Alphabet’s .xyz domain name is similar to the hooli.xyz domain of the fake company. There are also some building blocks on the page, which appear to spell out “mad sekz.”

