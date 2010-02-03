Homeownership Finally Back To Pre-Bubble Levels, But We've Got A Long Way To Fall

If you feel, as we do, that homes are over-owned (if you will) and that our economy would be healthier if there was a greater emphasis on renting, then this chart, via Economix, will hearten you. Homeownership levels are now down to levels before what’s generally considered to be the start of the bubble.



Of course, it looks we’re nowhere near old levels, so for housing bulls, the fact that we’re “pre-bubble” doesn’t offer much comfort.

