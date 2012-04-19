For Hundreds Of Dollars, Your Pad Could Be A Hollywood Star

Photo: Flickr via spence_sir

Average Joes and Janes are finding a new way to make bank in Hollywood: Harnessing their bedroom’s star power. Producers will shell out hundreds of dollars to homeowners willing to open their well-decorated doors for print and film shoots, the New York Times’ Elizabeth A. Harris reports.



In popular filming cities like New York, residents can make up to $2,000 per shoot by signing up their pads with casting agencies that cater solely to living spaces. (Of course every agents gets their cut – up to 25 per cent in most cases.)

“I do it mostly because it’s free money, and because I have two kids who go to (private school),” Brooklyn resident Merle Williams-Adkins told the Times. You can see her brownstone featured in Judd Apatow’s “Friends With Kids” and the yet-to-be-released “Bachelorette.”

If you think your decorating skills have Hollywood potential, see Brokelyn’s list of where to nab a casting agent of your own:

The Mayor’s Office of Film, theatre and Broadcasting

Andrea Raisfeld Locations

On The Mark Locations

ScoutingNY

AKA Locations

