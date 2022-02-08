This 2-ingredient pasta recipe was so easy to make that I won’t miss the store-bought kind anytime soon

- Some parts of the US experienced a pasta shortage due to the supply chain crisis.
- I made a homemade pasta recipe using only eggs and flour.
- The recipe was very easy, and I’ll undoubtedly be making homemade pasta in the future.
According to Reuters, grocery stores across the country are looking sparse as the high demand for groceries, skyrocketing freight costs, and Omicron-related labor shortages combine for the perfect storm. Online, some Twitter users said the pasta selections have dwindled.
While my local bodega is — thankfully — still stocked at the moment, I realized that I’ve never tried to make homemade pasta after watching TikTokers master the recipe throughout the pandemic. I decided to give it a try with Gemma Stafford’s two-ingredient homemade pasta that doesn’t need a pasta maker.
Although messy and required a bit of elbow grease, homemade pasta was ridiculously easy and something I recommend for any curious home cooks.
- 3 cups of all-purpose flour
- 4 large eggs, or 5 small eggs
You’ll also need plastic wrap, a rolling pin, and a towel.
For reference, I made my well about two large eggs wide, two large eggs tall, and one large egg high.
The recipe says to “gently bring the flour into the center of the well using your fingertips.” Then, “keep incorporating the flour into the eggs until all the flour has been absorbed.”
I still had acrylic nails on, so I opted to use a fork instead (which is an alternative to fingertips). I stirred the egg yolks first, then lightly pushed in flour from the edges and carefully mixed everything until it transformed into pieces of dough.
The first time I tried this was an absolute fail because my eggs escaped the well and began a race across my counter. When that happened, I quickly dropped my fork and used my hands to cover the crack in the mound with nearby flour.
The secret to creating this dough is patience and steady movements.
Pro Tip: If people don’t want the mess, just add these ingredients to a stand mixer and press start!
The recipe said to knead the dough until it’s smooth and slightly yellow — which should take an estimated five minutes. However, my dough felt extremely dry and crumbly as I tried to knead it. To fix this, I added three tablespoons of water in total to help the dough become moist and malleable enough to squeeze into a ball.
I spent 20 minutes trying to get the dough to form, but next time I know to add a splash of water to help it along.
Roll each section into a large and thin sheet. The recipe noted that it should be “paper thin.”
I haven’t been to the gym in quite some time, so I did my best to get the dough as flat as needed.
Stafford’s recipe was straightforward to follow and didn’t take much time at all! In fact, I was so shocked I made homemade pasta that I sent several pictures to my parents to show them my new culinary skill.
My only note would be to follow Stafford’s instructions about making the dough paper-thin. Some of my noodles were a bit thick but nonetheless delicious.
While store-bought pasta was my go-to, I see myself dropping name brands and making this homemade pasta recipe instead.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
I made 5 game-day appetizers in a slow cooker and I’d make them all again