We Tried This Do-It-Yourself Kit That Turns Cheap Vodka Into Gin

Making your own liquor can be dangerous (not to mention illegal).

But we’re in something of a craft distilling renaissance these days, and people really want to make their own booze.

For gin enthusiasts, now you can.

We sampled the HomeMade Gin Kit, which provides juniper berries, botanicals, and the necessary flasks and funnels to make it all possible.

All you need is 36 hours and a bottle of vodka (not included).

Our verdict: Gin lovers might find this gin different from what they’re used to. Given the strong botanical flavour, mixologists might be wiser to make a cocktail out of it rather than a classic G&T. But for $US50, it still makes for a fun novelty gift.

You can read more about the HomeMade Gin Kit here.

