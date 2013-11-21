The Homeless US Army Veteran Transformed In A Viral Makeover Video Has Been Arrested

The homeless U.S. Army veteran who was shown getting a makeover in an incredible timelapse video earlier this month has been arrested, MLive reports.

James Allen Wolf, 54, was arrested Nov. 17 at a Grand Rapids, Mich. Burger King and charged with trespassing and creating a disturbance. The following day, he pleaded guilty to both charges and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail on each charge, according to MLive.

It’s an unfortunate setback for Wolf, who appeared to be making positive changes in his life. After the video was shot, he reportedly entered Alcoholics Anonymous and got his own housing.

According to the video, he has struggled with poverty, alcoholism, and homelessness for decades.

“Addiction and homelessness is a complex condition,” Diane Birtles, director of shelter services at Mel Trotter Ministries, told MLive. “It’s not solved as simply as the video might indicate.”

Here’s the video from earlier this month:

