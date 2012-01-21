Here's A Trick I Learned At The Homeless Shelter For Surviving Bed Bugs

My biggest concern about spending the night in a homeless shelter last week was bedbugs. The director Bill Southrey assured me they hadn’t had any “creepy-crawlies” in almost two years, due in part to a technique they use every day.



Southrey keeps the feet of the bunks in soup cans half filled with diatomaceous earth: dirt from a sedimentary rock made up of fossilized algae. If the bedbugs make their way to the mattress through the soil, it scratches their shells and kills them.

You can see the cans in the picture below. Click the photo to see the rest of the shelter experience.

Bedbug Cans

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

