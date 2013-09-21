A Homeless Florida Man Is Alive Because Of Bitcoin

Wired reportson a Pennsacola, FL man named Jesse Angle who earns Bitcoins however he can. They quite literally help keep him alive.

Using the free Wi-Fi in an area park called Martin Luther King Plaza, Angle watches YouTube videos for roughly five cents worth of Bitcoin per pop as part of a service called BitcoinGet, a means to artificially drive traffic to video content, but it’s one of Angle’s sources of Bitcoin income.

He can watch up to 12 videos a day, netting him 60 cents at a time. He also uses Bitcoin Tapper, an app that dispenses fractions of Bitcoins with every tap of an icon.

Since setting up his Bitcoin wallet three to four months ago, Angle has grinded it out to earn somewhere between $US500 and $US630 of the digital currency. Bitcoin income supplements his food stamps and affords him a bit more comfort as he goes about his life.

There’s a really cool Pennsacola charity called Sean’s Outpost that takes donations for the homeless in Bitcoin instead of regular currency. So far the organisation has raised $US32,000 worth of Bitcoin for the area’s homeless.

