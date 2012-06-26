This Homeless Man's YouTube Channel Offers A Haunting Glimpse Into San Francisco's Streets [VIDEO]

Andrew’s been homeless for a few weeks.

Of the some 630,000 homeless people living in the U.S., the vast majority––160,000 at the National Alliance To End Homelessness’s last count––currently reside in California. Homelessness is so pervasive in the state that Berkley, Calif. mayor Tom Bates has proposed a bill that would ban people from sitting on sidewalks on pain of a $50 fine.



The sidewalk is exactly where Ryan Hupfer stumbled across Moses (a.k.a. “Mo”), a homeless man who’s been living on the streets in San Francisco for the past four years.

Hupfer, who works 9-to-5 for a Silicon Valley startup by day, struck up an friendship with Mo and decided to give him the chance to show people what his life is really like.

“I charge (a flip video camera) for him every night and give it to him in the morning,” Hupfer told Business Insider. “Little by little, he’s getting a lot better with the videos.”

In the interview below, Mo chats with Andrew, a man who’s only been homeless for a few weeks. It’s the latest video posted to the YouTube channel Hupfer created under Mo’s name and will continue to feed with footage.

So far, he’s interviewed people living alongside him on the streets, but he’s not shy when it comes to stopping passersby from all walks of life. You’ll see him exchange tips on ways to solve homelessness with college-aged students in one take and shoot the breeze with drug addicts in another.

“(Mo) isn’t scared of anything. He’ll talk to anyone, which I think is really interesting,” Hupfer said. “I think it gives people a good sense of what homeless people go through. I think you’d be surprised at how many people are close to homelessness or are really homeless.”

Watch Mo’s interview with Andrew below:

