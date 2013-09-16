Homeless Man Turns In Lost Backpack Containing Thousands Of Dollars

Your daily reminder that humanity is pretty great, sometimes.

From the Boston Police Department:

At about 5:44pm, on Saturday, September 14, 2013, officers patrolling the area of South Bay Mall at 8 Allstate Road, Dorchester, were flagged down by an unknown male in front of the TJ Maxx Store. The male stated to officers he found a black backpack that contained a large sum of money and a passport in the front of the store. Officers took custody of the backpack and its contents. The Good Samaritan could only provide officers with his name and the address of the shelter where he currently lives.