Homeless Man Saves San Francisco Police Officer's Life During An Assault

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police in San Francisco are applauding a homeless man who was the only one to intervene when an officer working alone was assaulted.

KGO-TV in San Francisco reported (http://bit.ly/1781rw7 ) that the female officer’s colleagues spent four days looking for 35-year-old Ryan Raso before they tracked him down to thank him and to offer help in getting him into a shelter.

Sgt. Eli Turner says the officer was trying to arrest a woman who was spotted jumping up and down on cars on Monday. The suspect in turn attacked the officer.

Raso says he saw the officer being beaten and calling for help while a small crowd watched. When the suspect went for the officer’s gun, he ran up and pulled her off.

He says his father was a police officer in New York and he thinks he would be proud.

